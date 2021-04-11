WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.48.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $985.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

