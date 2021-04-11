Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,939 ($64.53). The company had a trading volume of 116,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,096.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,362.80. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,418 ($31.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

