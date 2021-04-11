Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $94.85

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.85, but opened at $92.05. Workiva shares last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 5,538 shares.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

