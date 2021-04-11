World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NYSE WWE traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,913. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

