Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 351.2% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $8.22 million and $296,691.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.