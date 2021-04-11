Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,162.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $375,076.55 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00009560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

