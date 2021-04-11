Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $6.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEBEF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

XEBEF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

