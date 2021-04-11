YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $1.19 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

