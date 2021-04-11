Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report sales of $980.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.52 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

NYSE:DASH traded up $12.36 on Thursday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.