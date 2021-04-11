Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report sales of $980.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.52 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

NYSE:DASH traded up $12.36 on Thursday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit