Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $10.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $47.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,017,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,695. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.