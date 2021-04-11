Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 764,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.