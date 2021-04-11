Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $116.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.83 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $547.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $638.01 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $677.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,151. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

