Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $46.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $220.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $9,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

