Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,818. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Comments


