Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post sales of $40.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.21 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

