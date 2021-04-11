Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $217.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.60 million and the highest is $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $889.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 221,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,810. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.