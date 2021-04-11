Zacks: Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $13.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.83 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

CFMS remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.