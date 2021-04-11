Zacks: Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $13.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.83 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

CFMS remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit