Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

