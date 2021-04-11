Zacks: Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.