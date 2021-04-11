Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $54.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

HCAT opened at $48.36 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,494. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. State Street Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 115.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 92.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

