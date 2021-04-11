Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 705,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,193 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

