Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 133,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,464. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verso by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.