Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $3.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $4.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $16.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $155.01. 1,113,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $162.60.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

