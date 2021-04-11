Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,205,000.

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,526. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -668.50 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

