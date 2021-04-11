Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $2.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.93. The company had a trading volume of 471,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $202.97. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

