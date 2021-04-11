Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $234.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 1,928,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

