Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

