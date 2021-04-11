Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $279.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.98 million. Blucora posted sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $823.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

