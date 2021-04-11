Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the lowest is $3.55. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.85. 913,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.12. KLA has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

