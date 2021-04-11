Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.06. NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.09. 397,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,342. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

