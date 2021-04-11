Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Strong Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

EGO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

