Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

