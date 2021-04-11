Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OPBK opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.