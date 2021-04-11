Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

