Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

