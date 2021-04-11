Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

