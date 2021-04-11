Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

