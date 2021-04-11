Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.