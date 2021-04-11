Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

