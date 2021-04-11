Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Buy

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.