Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $2.17

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 80.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Zano has a total market cap of $22.96 million and approximately $116,533.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.05 or 0.99680643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.49 or 0.00481282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.00324436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.01 or 0.00752931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00112030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004071 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,621,775 coins and its circulating supply is 10,592,275 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.