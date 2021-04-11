Zebi Token Market Cap Achieves $6.75 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $14,534.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 996,042,114 coins and its circulating supply is 750,032,801 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

