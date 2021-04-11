Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 66.9% Higher This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $99,037.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.