Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00367128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00208295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

