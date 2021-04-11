ZEON Market Cap Reaches $26.03 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $2.11 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

