Zilliqa Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $136.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00064175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,451,286,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,159,819,703 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.