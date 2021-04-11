Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $147.60. 488,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

