Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $147.60. 488,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit