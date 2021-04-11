Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $169.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 136.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

