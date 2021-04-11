Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

ZVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Zovio has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $21,330,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

