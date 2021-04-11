ZrCoin Trading Down 39.3% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $181.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

